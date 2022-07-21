Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

