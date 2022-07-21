Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tapestry worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TPR opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

