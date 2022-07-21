Halving Coin Market Cap Achieves $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00394012 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
About Halving Coin
Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space.
