Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

