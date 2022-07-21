Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
HWC opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
