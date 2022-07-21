Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 221,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

