Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,380 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,916,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

CHKP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.90. 3,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,410. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.