Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2,998.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,959 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PBW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,693. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39.

