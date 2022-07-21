Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $196.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $196,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,621,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,938. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

