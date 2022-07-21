Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.89 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,173. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57.
