Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $98.38 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.95% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $98,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

