Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $35.27 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,645. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.00.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

