Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 235,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 229,206 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 329,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 225,995 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Tufin Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,359. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.