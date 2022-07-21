Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

