Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TT stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,149. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

