Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 0.8%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

