Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.18 or 0.00198482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and $29.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008188 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.