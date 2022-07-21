Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $226.78 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

