Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,144 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.74. 6,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,733. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.