Haverford Financial Services Inc. Invests $274,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 305,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,447 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

