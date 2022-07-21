Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
