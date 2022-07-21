HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ DICE opened at $18.48 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
