HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DICE opened at $18.48 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8,204.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

