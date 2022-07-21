HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

