HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.