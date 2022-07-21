Head-To-Head Comparison: Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) vs. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,853.74% Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.10% -48.78%

Volatility and Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

75.6% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.78) -2.43

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Propanc Biopharma and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.04%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

