Head to Head Survey: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -54.39% -17.26% -15.36% Zhihu -49.35% -23.37% -18.42%

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Future FinTech Group and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 384.15%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.41 -$13.60 million N/A N/A Zhihu $464.38 million 1.94 -$203.82 million ($0.41) -3.46

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Summary

Zhihu beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.