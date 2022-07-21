Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 16.3 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

