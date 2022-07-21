Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.67.

HELE opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

