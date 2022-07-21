Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 46,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 125,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Hello Pal International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

