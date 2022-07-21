HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0031 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $832,828.43 and approximately $43.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,147.87 or 1.00019981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,776,736 coins and its circulating supply is 266,641,586 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

