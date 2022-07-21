Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 5,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.4995 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

