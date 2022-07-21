Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($50.51) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($64.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($69.70) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.14 ($61.76) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($104.04) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($130.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.36.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

