Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 661 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

