Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

