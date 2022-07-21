Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.