Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

TGT stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

