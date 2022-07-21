Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $306,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DINO shares. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

