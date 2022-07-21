Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $215.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.25.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

