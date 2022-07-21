Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 91.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

