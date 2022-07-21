Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,022 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.