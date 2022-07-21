Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 21,006 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vimeo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 86.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,243 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Vimeo

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

