Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,792 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

