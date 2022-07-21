Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.54 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00015870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.72 or 0.99994415 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003891 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Hermez Network
HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.