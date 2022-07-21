Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,137 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 1,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.