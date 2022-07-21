HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 7%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 6,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,244,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

