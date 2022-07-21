HNP Capital LLC Makes New $22.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,359,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV opened at $133.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

