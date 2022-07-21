Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 185

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 146.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.39) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.83 ($2.07).

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.05 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,117,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,146. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £385.66 million and a P/E ratio of 625.42.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

