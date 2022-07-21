Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Shares Up 8%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 14,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,793% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Home Product Center Public Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
About Home Product Center Public
Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.
