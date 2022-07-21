Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

