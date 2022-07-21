Hoo Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $56.45 million and $3.54 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021842 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001764 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
